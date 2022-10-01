SIM card re-registration should be an unending exercise – Ras Mubarak

Former Kumbungu MP, Ras Mubarak

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumbungu Constituency, Ras Mubarak, has advised the Communications Minister to forgo the September 30 SIM re-registration deadline.

He posits that the exercise needs to be contacted without a specified end time to allow other Ghanaians to partake.



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, Ras Mubarak said, “At any given point there will be someone who will buy a new SIM card so definitely it’s an unending exercise. I’m currently using MTN so when I decide to get another sim like Vodafone I’d have to register that SIM card. So it’s not an event you want to make it like. What about the youth who will turn 18 years and need to register.”



He reiterated that the re-registration process under the constitution should not be deemed mandatory.

“The law says register your SIM card not register and that is our problem with the whole exercise and the Ministry. I registered my sim card about 20 years ago using my passport so why do I need to re-register? Is she trying to say the passport that the Ghanaian government has issued is all of a sudden not valid?” he quizzed.



“So I’m one breath she’s indicting other government agencies. Whether it’s the DVLA, the passport office under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or whatever and you’d expect that things will be done in a way that is dignified and reasonable,” he added.