SIM card registration: Pressure-loving Ghanaians will rush back when deadline is due - Nana Akomea

STC Managing Director Nana Akomea has bemoaned the character of Ghanaians regarding the SIM Card re-registration exercise following the extension of the deadline.

The exercise is aimed at amassing the database of the citizenry as well as clamping down on SIM fraud and criminal activities.



The deadline was Sunday, July 31, 2022 and the caution was that those who hadn't registered by the period would have their SIM cards deactivated.



Prior to the July deadline, there were long queues at the various network registration centers; throngs gathered to register their SIM cards to avoid deactivation.



However, after assessing the challenges with the exercise, the Minister of Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, on Sunday, extended the deadline to the end of September and immediately after the announcement was made, the queues suddenly vanished.



An observation by Peacefmonline.com on Tuesday, September 2, showed the same result of empty chairs at the registration centers which indicates that many Ghanaians who haven't yet registered have turned back.

Speaking on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Nana Akomea wondered why some Ghanaians behave in such a manner.



He advised that the extension of the exercise isn't for those who haven't registered to slack but rather an opportunity as he cautioned them not to sit idle, wait till the September deadline and come back "crying".



"I think we like pressure; we move when there is pressure on us... When the time approaches and they are told they can't make calls, then you will see people rushing again," he said and pleaded with "all Ghanaians to get your Ghana Card if you don't have it and register your SIM within this opportune time. You have been given two months".



