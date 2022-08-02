22
Menu
News

SIM re-registration: Till when will Ghanaians wait until the last minute? – Ursula Owusu laments

Ursula Owusu Ekuful 1 620x406 11212121 Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Tue, 2 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minister of Communication and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has criticized the reaction of Ghanaians to extensions of SIM card re-registration deadlines.

In an interview with Accra-based Peace FM on August 1, the minister bemoaned the attitude of Ghanaians where they troop to registration centres during the eleventh hour to a deadline but deserted the place once an extension was announced.

The Ablekuma West MP said it was deliberate on the part of some Ghanaians not to reregister their SIM cards despite the numerous extension of deadlines.

“Before the 21st March that we announced the extension, the was queue everywhere you go at the network operators places. NIA opened offices that were registering people for Ghana Card. When we announced the extension, everybody went back to sleep. Till when will we continue with this? Until last week, the was no queue anywhere. We are all witnesses to it. How long must that continue?

“Some have made up their minds that if given 10 years to do the reregistration, they will wait until the last minute. We have done this one as a conditional extension. We will review it in August. Today (August 1), there is no queue at the centres. Everybody has gone to sleep. We will wait till September ending and come and say ‘Ursula, extending it again’ meaning it is deliberate,” she said.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful added that the current conditional extension of the deadline will be reviewed in August where anyone who has failed to register by then will find it more expensive in using the unregistered SIM.

Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:





DS/PEN

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
This is not the no-nonsense Akufo-Addo we know - Abronye DC
Otumfuo intervenes as Manhyia Palace summons Kotoko CEO - Reports
Ablakwa reacts to Owusu Bempah's 'lies for Akufo-Addo' comment
Martin Kpebu was not forced to retract comment - Samson Anyenini
2024 elections will be bloody - Owusu-Bempah prophesies
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi
Related Articles: