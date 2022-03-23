SIM registration: Extension of deadline won’t solve the problems – Sam George

Sam George

Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament Samuel Nartey George has said the extension of the deadline for the SIM card registration will not solve the problem associated with the exercise.

He said although the extension is a welcoming news, he and his friends who are against the entire exercise will challenge the legality of the procedure adopted by the Minister for Communications and Digitalization for the exercise.



Speaking on the News 360 on TV3 Tuesday March 22, Sam Goerge said “The point must be made that this extension will buy sometime, but will not fix the problem. Given the magnitude of the problem, the extension is not sufficient enough. The solution to this problem is what we are going to move onto now.



“We have managed to secure the extension, what we are going to do now is to challenge the legality of the procedure, that is our next line of action, we are challenging the legality of the SIM registration process as ongoing. We are not saying SIM registration is illegal, we are saying the procedure and the methodology the Minister has laid out through the NCA is illegal.”

The deadline for the SIM card re-registration has been pushed forward from 31st March to 31st July.



“More time will be required to update the SIM Registration App for the registration of diplomats, while a Self-Service SIM Registration App is also being developed to facilitate registration of SIM cards for Ghanaians resident abroad.



“This will be operational by mid-April,” a statement issued by Minister of Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said on Tuesday, March 22.