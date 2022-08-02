‘SIM registration app would pay for itself’ – Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

The Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, says a five cedi surcharge for using a yet-to-be-launched self-service SIM registration app would be used to pay for the cost of producing the app.

The Minister said the app had been in the works for some time but was stalled because of the cost of its usage.



Speaking in an interview on Asaase Radio today, Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful said the surcharge would ensure that the app would pay for itself.



“It’s been in the works, but whether we were going to introduce it (the app) or not judging by the cost of usage and that is why we have had to introduce it at a fee so that it can pay for itself,” Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful said.



“Nobody is seeking to make any profit. I listen to these things and I cringe that, is that what we have been reduced to? Does everything have to be about money in this our country?” the Minister quizzed.

“People can’t deliver a service because it is needed and not hope to profit from it, where is our sense of duty to our country and our sense of nationality,” she said.



Last Sunday, the Minister said the app will be ready for commercial launch today (Tuesday, August 2, 2022) as part of efforts to deal with some challenges associated with the ongoing SIM re-registration exercise.



Addressing a press briefing, the Minister said each registration via the app which will be available for download on both android and IOS this week will be subject to a GH¢5 surcharge.



The Minister added that there will be publicity and public education on the use of the Self-Service SIM Registration App as part of its roll-out.

Challenge



However, a former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak has raised concerns about the legality of the surcharge.



In a statement, he issued under the group name Concerned Mobile Network Subscribers and copied to Graphic Online moments after the Communications Ministry announced an extension of the deadline for registration of SIM cards, Ras Mubarak, said it would be illegal for Ghanaians to be surcharged for registering their SIM cards without Parliamentary approval.



He said it would be illegal because a Minister has no authority to impose fees or charges without parliamentary approval.

“The Minister has been an MP for some time and should know what ought to be done to impose fees or charges. She has not sought parliamentary approval and has no authority to impose fees or charges without parliamentary approval,” he stated.



