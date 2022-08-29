SIM registration: over 10,000 Ghanaians download 'GH SIM Self Reg' app in 3 days

The Government of Ghana through the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization has launched a self-service app to facilitate the ongoing SIM re-registration exercise.

With the introduction of this initiative, Ghana becomes the first country in the world to acquire a self-service application.



The app called Gh SIM Self Reg is available on Google Play Store and designed to be user-friendly.



The app is to help create a conducive atmosphere and enable the public re-register their SIM cards in the comfort of their homes without having to queue at their network provider’s office.



The app, which was launched on Friday, 26th August 2022, is said to be making successful strides; it is currently available on only android phones.



Speaking in an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", the Director of Consumer and Corporate Affairs of the National Communication Authority (NCA), Nana Defie Badu, has disclosed that over ten thousand Ghanaians have since Friday downloaded the app.

"Over 10,000 people have downloaded the app. Currently, we have about [almost] 2000 who have used the app successfully and completed their registration," she said.



She explained that before one can complete his or her registration on the app, he or she should have first completed stage 1 of their SIM card registration which entails the person dialing *404# and entering his/her Ghana card particulars to generate a unique code which will be used to complete the self-service app registration successfully.



She however emphasized that the app is not for free; users will be charged GHC 5.



"It is just an alternative way to complete your SIM registration", she said, adding that those who don't want to use it still have the option to go to the network providers to register their SIM cards.



The app is also available for use to Ghanaian nationals in the diaspora.

"For now, the app uses the Ghana Card. So, those abroad who have their Ghana Card can use the self-sevice app to complete the registration", she said.



Nana Defie Badu asked persons with problems with their using the app to contact 0800110622.



"We have people available on weekday and weekends from 7am to 7pm who receive complaints and show people what to do", she assured.



