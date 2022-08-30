SNV Ghana launches project to support and create business opportunities for the youth

Stakeholders at the launch of GrEEn Innovation challenge

The Netherlands Development Organisation (SNV) Ghana, has launched the 2022 edition of the Green Employment and Enterprise Opportunities (GrEEn) Innovation challenge aimed at supporting and creating green businesses for the youth

Launched on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, the initiative will award fifteen Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) with a grant of €25,000 through a competitive process for commercially viable businesses and with environmental and social impact potentials.



Speaking at the launch, Genevive Parker-Twum, Senior Incubation and Acceleration Advisor on SNV's GrEEn Project said the program is designed to stimulate innovation and creativity in the green sector.



"We want to encourage small businesses to scale up their works and contribute to poverty reduction in the country”.



"One of our focuses is to actively support businesses in the agricultural, Water Sanitation, Renewable energy and the ICT sectors to create more employment, and generate access to basic products and services to the ordinary Ghanaian”



She noted that entrepreneurs and individuals who have come out with innovative ideas and solutions to problems in any of the green sectors can equally apply to be part of the challenge.



About the Green Project challenge

The Boosting Green Employment and Enterprise Opportunities in Ghana (GrEEn) project Innovation Challenge is a yearly competition aimed at supporting SMEs and businesses that have outstanding, innovative green ideas.



The Challenge forms part of GrEEn’s objective of supporting entrepreneurs and green SMEs to increase their operations. For its 2022 edition, a total of up to EUR 25,000 per SME will be awarded in the form of matching grants to 8 to 15 selected SMEs



For his part, the Ashanti Regional boss of the Ministry of Trade and Industries Mr. Osman Mamuda commended SNV Ghana for consistently training and supporting SMEs with a startup capital in Ghana.



He urged all SMEs who qualify for this challenge to take full advantage of the project and expand their businesses.



He assured SNV Ghana of the government’s support in all their projects.