SONA 2022: 106 factories completed; 148 under construction - Akufo-Addo speaks on 1D1F

Thu, 31 Mar 2022

President Nana Akufo-Addo has offered an update on the progress of his 1 District, 1 Factory (1D1F) initiative aimed at constructing factories in every district of the nation.

The President, delivering the 2022 State of the Nation Address at Parliament Wednesday morning, indicated that the government has so far constructed 106 factories with 148 out of 278 1D1F currently under construction.

He further shared some benefits of the initiative to the country disclosing that it has boosted Ghanaian products and businesses.

The President said; "Our flagship 1 District, 1 Factory initiative is being implemented with business promoters being empowered and supported either to establish new factories or to transform existing manufacturing enterprises to contribute significantly to job creation across the country. Mr. Speaker, through the 1D1F initiative, the made-in-Ghana label is being stamped on a wide range of products proudly manufactured in Ghana.

"Out of a total of 278 1D1F at various stages of implementation in all the sixteen (16) Regions, 106 factories are currently operational, 148 are under construction while 24 projects are at mobilization stage. Mr. Speaker, in order to bring the youth onboard the 1D1F programme, 58 out of the 278 1D1F projects have been developed as enterprises fully owned by youth groups, with direct government support. Each of these 1D1F youth companies are owned by between 40 and 50 youth as shareholders."

