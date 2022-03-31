SONA 2022: Akufo-Addo failed to deliver the true State of the Nation – Minority

Bench of the Minority leadership in Parliament

The Minority in Parliament has expressed disappointment with the State of Nation Address (SONA) presented by President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday March 30, 2022.

Fuel prices and prices of foodstuffs and services have increased significantly in recent months.



Some Ghanaians are calling on the government to come up with innovative measures to provide some comfort.



In this vein, the Minority said they were expecting the President to tell the nation measures being employed to lessen the current hardship in the nation.



“We expected him to deliver the true state of the nation that reflect the hardship of the people. Regrettably, he himself does not have the confidence to talk about the economy,” the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu disclosed while seconding the Majority to adjourn sitting.

However, President Akufo-Addo in addressing Parliament has blamed the Ukraine invasion by Russia for the worsening economic situation in Ghana.



“The economic devastation of COVID has, since the beginning of this year, been further aggravated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has worsened the economic outlook of the entire world.



“We, in Ghana, have not escaped this development, and the consequences are being felt in rising living costs at our markets and at fuel stations,” the President stated.



He continued “The terrible events in Ukraine have a direct impact on our lives here in Ghana. Mr Speaker, thirty per cent (30%) of our wheat flour and fertilizer imports come from Russia. Sixty percent (60%) of iron rods and other metal sheets are imported from Ukraine, and almost twenty percent (20%) of Ghana’s manganese is shipped to Ukraine.”