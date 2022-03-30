2
Menu
News

SONA 2022: Ghana’s mgt of coronavirus has been exemplary – Akufo-Addo

Nana Akufo Addo 27 President of Ghana , Nana Akufo-Addo

Wed, 30 Mar 2022 Source: 3news.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the way and manner Ghana managed the Covid-19 situation has been exemplary.

He said this while delivering the 2022 State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament on Wednesday, March 30.

He told Parliament that “The management of our COVID-19 has been exemplary. By the grace of the almighty, we have saved lives.”

He added “I took the decision we would prioritize the saving of lives, and, then, we would get together to rebuild our economy. Nobody imagined the devastation would be so widespread and last so long.

“We had to learn some very hard lessons, and our belief in the need to be self-sufficient was reinforced when vaccine nationalism was played out blatantly by the rich and powerful countries.”

Mr. Akufo-Addo further indicated that steps have been taken by his government to ensure that vaccines are produced locally.

“Mr. Speaker, the Presidential Vaccine Manufacturing Committee, which I set up to respond to this obvious deficiency, has put in place a comprehensive strategy for domestic vaccine production, and the establishment of a National Vaccine Institute to implement the strategy, which will enable us to begin the first phase of commercial production in January 2024.

“A Bill will shortly be brought to you, in this House, for your support and approval for the establishment of the National Vaccine Institute.

“This pandemic exposed other shortcomings of our country, which have, undoubtedly, contributed to the anxieties that have befallen the nation. Agenda 111 was born out of this necessity to address some of these shortcomings. At the normal rate of growth, we are not likely to make up the deficit in our health facilities' infrastructure for a very long time. Hence, the need for a special, dedicated program of infrastructural development.”

Source: 3news.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Chances of SC reversing passage of E-Levy ‘very slim’ – Inusah Fuseini
Our houseboy once flashed his penis before me – Brother Sammy’s wife discloses
Ghanaians attacked after Black Stars World Cup qualification in Abuja
CAF official dies as chaos hit Nigeria-Ghana game
How Arsenal, Ajax, and others reacted to Black Stars' qualification to 2022 World Cup
Ghana Player Ratings: Wollacott, Amartey, Djiku and Partey score high marks
Otto Addo reacts to Ghana's qualification for the 2022 World Cup
2022 World Cup: Here are the five African teams heading to Qatar
How South Africans reacted to Ghana's qualification to 2022 World Cup
You had no excuse to allow approval of E-Levy – Ras Mubarak to Minority
Related Articles: