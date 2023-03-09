SONA 23: We’II continue to use security agencies in the fight against galamsey – Prez

Galamsey site

President Akufo-Addo says his fight against illegal mining popularly known as galamsey is yielding results.

According to him, the introduction of the National Alternative Employment and Livelihood Programme has provided sustainable jobs for the youth.



He posited that his administration will continue with the fight with support from the security agencies.



He said “Mr. Speaker, we continue the fight against galamsey with the support of the security agencies, in the short-term.



However, we are determined to promote responsible small-scale mining through Community Mining Schemes.

So far, sixteen (16) of these Schemes have been commissioned, with three (3) more to be commissioned by the end of this year.



All these Schemes are supported with Gold Katchas, pieces of equipment designed to help small-scale miners to extract gold from the ore without the use of mercury.



In 2021, I launched the National Alternative Employment and Livelihood Programme. The Programme employs several youth in the production of seedlings and reclamation of degraded mined lands. Currently, reclamation is ongoing over one thousand hectares (1,000ha) of degraded lands in Ashanti, Eastern, and Western North Regions.”