SONA: Come to parliament on time – Speaker tells Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Speaker Alban Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has said Parliament expects President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to report on time to deliver the State of the National Address (SONA) on Wednesday, March 30.

He said the President must report at exactly 10.



Mr. Bagbin said this on Tuesday, March 29 after presiding over the approval of the E-Levy.



The Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh announced when he presented the Business Statement of the House for the 10th Week ending Saturday, April 2, 2022, on Friday, March 25 that Mr. Akufo-Addo will be delivering the SONA Wednesday.



“Pursuant to the convention of this House, Honorable Members are urged to be punctual and accordingly be seated in the chamber latest by 9.15 am, as it may not be courteous for members to enter or exit the House after the President has taken his seat in the chamber to deliver his address”, Mr. Annoh-Dompreh said.



This comes after concerns were raised about the delay in addressing the nation.



Earlier, Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin said President Akufo-Addo could not be blamed for the delay in presenting the SONA.

He said it was the duty of the Speaker of Parliament and Leadership in the House to agree on a date and communicate the same to the President.



That agreement has not been reached for it to be communicated to the President, he said on the floor of the House on Friday, March 18.



Mr. Agbodza had described the delay as unprecedented in the history of the Fourth Republic.



“This is unprecedented territory. We have never seen a president who is unable to tell us the state of the nation this long. We think that we need a definite date,” he said.



But responding to him, Mr. Afenyo-Markin who is also a lawmaker for Effutu said “On the statement by honorable Kwame Agbodza to the effect that Mr. President had delayed in coming. At the risk of being repetitive and for emphasis, it isn’t Mr. President who has delayed in coming. It is the duty of the Speaker and leadership to agree on a date and communicate the same to Mr. President. That is what is pending and so don’t say that Mr. President has delayed.”