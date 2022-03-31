SONA: Gov’t to commission upgraded 34 TVET institutions

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has disclosed that plans are far advanced for the commissioning of 34 refurbished National Vocational and Technical Institutes (NVTI’s) across the country.

Delivering this year’s State of the Nation Address (SONA), President Akufo-Addo indicated that TVET institutions are being upgraded and equipped to enable them train the increased numbers of Ghanaian students.



According to him, the move is aimed at attracting Technical and Vocational sector to meet the modern needs of the nation.



“This year, I will be commissioning some of the thirty-four (34) refurbished National Vocational and Technical Institutes (NVTI’s) across the country.



“The refurbishment comprised the construction, rehabilitation and equipping of laboratories, workshops, additional classrooms, hostels, and administrative offices,” he disclosed.

He continued “Within the next few months, the construction of five (5) technical colleges will begin in various parts of the country. Three technical institutes will be upgraded to tertiary status. The initial phase for the construction of nine (9) TVET campuses will commence next month in Bosomtwe, Akyem Awisa, Boako, Kenyasi, Patuda, Dambai, Larabanga, Guabuliga and Tolibri. These campuses will have academic facilities, workshops, laboratories, hostels and staff accommodation, and provide further access for training.”



President Akufo-Addo further stated that the government is in the process of securing financing for the construction of five (5) STEM universities in five (5) new Regions, that is Western North, Savannah, North East, Ahafo and Oti regions.



“Steps are being taken to turn the planned Bunso campus of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development into a standalone, independent University focused on the study of Engineering. Construction of this campus is set to begin within the next three (3) months,” he added.



