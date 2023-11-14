SOSA ‘94 donates relief items to flood victims and alma mater

Members of the SOSA 94 group donating the items

Source: Elorm Desewu, Contributor

As part of efforts to support communities displaced by the recent Akosombo Dam water spillage, the 1994 Year Group of Sogakope Secondary School Old Student Association (SOSA ’94) has donated some relief items worth over GHC25, 172 to communities around Sogakope and Sokpe, particularly Agave, Agorme, Godzeapota, Amuto, Tadze, and their alma mater, Sogakope Secondary School.

The relief items were realized through contributions from its members to support the school and adjoining communities, which were hard hit by the spillage.



The President of the Year Group, Dr. Godfred Amewu, on behalf of the group, presented the relief items to elders and opinion leaders of the communities for the benefit of all those affected. He expressed sadness at the level of devastation caused by the spillage and its attendant devastating effects, particularly on the health needs of the people. He observed that the road network to the communities was so bad that, at a point, some of the relief items had to be ferried across the Volta Lake to the affected communities. He called on corporate Ghana to, as a matter of urgency, help by donating to support the affected communities.



The items donated on Wednesday, 8th November, 2023, to the communities included used clothing, mosquito nets, mattresses, shoes, handbags, hundreds of bags of sachet water, gari, washing powder, washing soap and bathing soap among other relief items.



Receiving the items on behalf of the Agave, Agorme, Godzeapota, Amuto and Tadze communities, Togbe Agbesi Adibo aka Modern expressed the appreciation of the communities to the year group and appealed to other benevolent establishments to come to their aid as they have virtually been cut off from any form of relief assistance.



SOGASCO:



With all sources of drinking water polluted, and to ensure the continuous availability of good drinking water to their alma mater, the 1994 year group presented 200 bags of sachet water to the Sogakope Senior High School to complement other donations made by other year groups. Presenting the water, the Vice President of the year group, Sarah Yayra Dzitse reiterated how potable drinking water was essential to preventing the outbreak of any epidemic on campus and how that prevention had been the primary concern of the group. She revealed that the year group intends to install a Reverse Osmosis (RO) system in at least two of the six boreholes sunk on campus to ensure a continuous flow of potable drinking water.

In throwing more light on the above, Jones Mawunedi Anagbonu, chair of the Disaster Relief Support Committee, reiterated that the year group would soon undertake a physiochemical and biomedical test on sample water acquired from the boreholes at the CSIR or Ghana Water Company to determine its suitability for use.



Thereafter, appropriate quotations, estimated to be thousands of Ghana cedis would be sourced for a suitable RO system to be procured and installed. The year group would then liaise with corporate Ghana for sponsorship to get the RO system installed as part of its 30th anniversary celebrations in July 2024.



The headmaster of the school Mr. Newman Dziedzorave flanked by the senior house master and assistant headmaster domestic, who received the water on behalf of the school, were so grateful to the year group for their consistent assistance to the school. Indeed, the headmaster singled out the 94 year group as a colossus for their consistent infrastructural drive on campus.



It’s worth mentioning that SOSA ’94 has been very instrumental in both academic and infrastructural development in the school. It has among other things organized several career fairs for the student body, provided computers, textbooks and learning materials and constructed the great podium at the school assembly hall to give the school a face lift. It also recently renovated the school's sick bay and guest house and supplied medical consumables and ancillary facilities to the school clinic at the cost of over Ghc 200,000.



The 5-man team that made the donation on behalf of the association was their President Dr. Godfred Amewu, Vice President Sarah Yayra Ditse, Organizer Lucy Dzifa Agbemenya, Chair of the Disaster Relief Support Committee Jones Mawunedi Anagbonu, Lucky Adeti member, and James Samlator, member.