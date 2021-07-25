SP Kissi Agyebeng isn't God; he needs our support - Charles Owusu

Former Head of Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu, has called for public support for the Special Prosecutor-designate, Lawyer Kissi Agyabeng.

Appearing before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Thursday, July 22, 2021, Lawyer Agyabeng responded to an avalanche of questions on his work and corruption.



Answering a question on corruption, he stated that he cannot eliminate corrupiton but will make it costly for any person, particularly in the public sector, to engage in corrupt practices.



"I can't stop corruption . . . I will make corruption costly . . . at the end of the year, publicize the results as to which institution is performing well and which institution is not performing well. In that quest, if you are the Head of an institution and persistently your institution is drawing the short straw in terms of perception of corruption, from the point of view of experts, from the point of view of business people, you will sit up," he said.



Commenting on the Special Prosecutor-designate's vetting, Charles Owusu touted the capabilities of lawyer Kissi Agyebeng to hold his office.



But to him, despite Agyebeng's astuteness to effectively execute his duites, he is not God to know everything.

Charles Owusu called on all Ghanaians to support the Special Prosecutor to make his work useful as he strives to achieve his goals.



"He's not the only person to do the work, because if he's in the office and something happens somewhere without he being informed, he's not God to know everything . . . normally, Ghanaians want you to fail . . . if he fails, it affects all of us," he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme.



Watch video below



