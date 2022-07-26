2
SP invites Coordinator for Special Initiatives at Jubilee House over corruption at NDA

Tue, 26 Jul 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has commenced investigations into suspected corruption and corruption-related offenses in respect of a contract awarded by the Northern Development Authority (NDA) to A&Qs Consortium for consultancy services under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme.

A statement by the Special Prosecutor stated that the probe is especially in respect of the quantum of the contract sum.

The Special Prosecutor has also directed the Controller and Accountant General to immediately freeze payments arising from the contract.

The Coordinator for Special Initiatives at the Jubilee House and several serving officers, including the Chief Executive, relevant past officers of the NDA, and officers of the A&Qs Consortium have all been invited for questioning.

All the invited persons have been placed on bail.

The statement added that all persons deemed culpable by the Special Prosecutor for corruption and corruption-related offense (s) would be charged and arraigned before the High Court for prosecution.

