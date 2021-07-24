SP vetting: Not even an angel can stop corruption alone - Kwesi Pratt

Kwesi Pratt, is a seasoned journalist

Seasoned journalist, Kwesi Pratt has lauded the Special Prosecutor (SP) nominee, Kissi Agyebeng over his comments regarding corruption during a parliamentary vetting on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng has been appointed by the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, following Martin A.B. K. Amidu's resignation.



Answering questions from the Vetting Committee of Parliament, he stated that he cannot eradicate corruption but will make it costly for people to engage in any form of corruption.



"I can't stop corruption...I will make corruption costly," he said.



"At the end of the year, [we will] publicize the results as to which institution is performing well and which institution is not performing well. In that quest, if you are the head of an institution and persistently your institution is drawing the short straw in terms of perception of corruption, from the point of view of experts, from the point of view of business people, you will sit up,” he added.



Contributing to Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", Mr. Pratt agreed with Agyebeng stressing that not even an angel can stop corruption alone.

"It's true. Even if you appoint an angel as Special Prosecutor, it's not him alone who can eradicate corruption", he said.



He explained that the SP can do his best to prosecute but if the law enforcement authorities don't perform their duties effectively, there is no way corruption can be dealt with.



He, therefore, called for support for Lawyer Agyebeng as he works to nip corruption in the bud.



"We're watching him. We will offer him any help and encouragement he requires but he, himself, should do his work effectively and in accordance with the law", Mr. Pratt concluded.