SRC President of Ghana Law School allegedly embroiled in GHC70k car scandal; directed to step aside

The SRC President of the Ghana School of Law

The President of the Students Representative Council (SRC) of the Ghana Law School has come under fire for what is described as corrupt practices to enrich himself at the expense of the students he swore to represent.

In a letter dated April 11, 2022, the Executive Committee of the School has directed the embattled President to step down as it takes steps to investigate issues regarding the purchase of a vehicle.



“On Wednesday 6th April 2022, the Executive Council of the SRC probed the President about his ownership of a car sold to the SRC bearing the chassis number 2T1BURHE0EC043574.



The answers provided by the President were deemed unsatisfactory,” the statement said.



“It further indicated that “Following a majority decision of the Executive Council, the Executive Council has resolved to set up an independent committee to investigate the purchase of the said vehicle and ascertain the complicity or otherwise of any other person or executive involved. This committee would be devoid of any executive member and composed of three persons tasked with providing an opinion report as well as a recommendation of proposed steps within 14 days”.



It further added that “Pending the investigation, members of the Executive Council have advised the President to step down until the findings of the committee are complete”.

According to information available to this website, Wonder Kutor is on the brink of being impeached after he has been embroiled in several financial malfeasances and inflating of prices of products purchased for the SRC among others.



He is said to be on record to have used his company Submaxinn Consult to sell a faulty Toyota Corolla to the Kumasi campus of the Ghana School of Law; a car which has since broken down after one trip from Accra to Kumasi.



Also, the SRC President Wonder Kutor is said to have used his company “Wonder Consult” to run the SRC owned mobile money business and proceeds are going to him instead of the SRC.



Worrying is the fact that Wonder bought a Toyota Prado after he sold his Corolla to the Students Representative Council (SRC) and is being chauffeured by two drivers who are on the SRC’s payroll.



