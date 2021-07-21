SSDA begins institutional visit to discuss Sunyani’s progress

Nana Sarbeng in cloth, back facing camera, Mr. Yeboah on his right and other members of the Asso.

Source: GNA

The Sunyani Stakeholders for Development Association (SSDA), a development-oriented group, on Monday began an institutional visit to identify an effective approach and discuss the roadmap for the speedy and general progress of Sunyani.

The SSDA was established a couple of months ago at the behest of Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawri II, the Paramount Chief of Sunyani Traditional Area, to link up with both public and private institutions to facilitate for Sunyani to get its fair share of the national cake.



Speaking at the Sunyani Technical University (STU), the first institution of the visit, Mr. Michael Asare Yeboah, the Vice-Chairman for the Association, said the tour among others aimed at positioning the Association to familiarize itself with the institutions and collaborate to implement a common progressive agenda for the Sunyani Municipality.



He said development thrived on strong collaboration, hence the need for the institutional and organizational visit to solicit ideas from diverse areas to strategise to make Sunyani a befitting municipal/regional capital through socio-economic infrastructure development.



Nana Kwaku Sarbeng II, the ‘Akwamuhene’ of Sunyani Traditional Area and a member of the Association, representing the Sunyani Traditional Council, encouraged Management of institutions in the Municipality to open up and discuss their prevailing operational challenges with the SSDA.

According to him, that would be highly beneficial because through the Association, an institution/organisation could get an international link to help address some of its challenges.



He also appealed to the Management of the institutions to support the Association by suggesting ideas that could aid the all-inclusive development of the Municipality and the Bono Region.



The Association has now visited four corporate entities among 19, both public and private which are earmarked to be visited within a period of three weeks.