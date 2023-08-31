SSNIT contributors entitled to free NHIS cards – Director-General

Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang, the Director-General of SSNIT

Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang, the Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), has made a significant revelation, stating that all SSNIT contributors are eligible to receive a National Health Insurance (NHIS) card without any associated costs.

According to Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang, SSNIT contributors are not required to pay any premiums to gain access to NHIS enrollment.



He emphasised that, in specific instances, contributors may be asked to cover a nominal administrative fee.



He clarified that the necessary premium expenditures have been shouldered by SSNIT itself.



Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang further elaborated that the 11 percent monthly deduction from the earnings of SSNIT contributors has been earmarked to cover the NHIS premium, ensuring seamless access to healthcare services at no extra charge.



This noteworthy disclosure was made during an interview with Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman, the host of the Ghana Yensom morning show on Accra 100.5 FM, dated August 30, 2023.



As a reminder, Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang urged all SSNIT contributors and new subscribers to advocate for their entitlements when registering for their NHIS cards.

He stressed that the registration process for SSNIT contributors onto the NHIS registry is completely free of charge, and subscribers should assert their rights in alignment with this arrangement.



Furthermore, Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang confirmed that SSNIT contributors are to be seamlessly integrated into the NHIS registry without incurring any fees.



He encouraged SSNIT subscribers to consistently uphold these established protocols when registering for their NHIS cards.



The Director-General also highlighted specific benefits based on contributors' years of service.



Those who have faithfully contributed for 15 years are eligible for a premium coverage of 37.5 percent, while individuals with a commendable 35 years of contribution are entitled to an even more substantial premium coverage of 60 percent.