SSNIT is helpless, Labadi Beach Hotel has been hijacked by ‘political insiders’ – Bright Simons alleges

Bright Simons, a vice president of IMANI Africa

Bright Simons, a vice president of IMANI Africa, has alleged that some persons in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have hijacked lands belonging to the Labadi Beach Hotel, which is owned by Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

According to him, "political insiders" have encroached on the land of the hotel to the point where only two acres of land is left at the hotel’s beachfront.



In a series of posts shared on X on Friday, November 10, 2023, the IMANI vice president added that one of the invaders is linked to a leader in the NPP.



“Labadi Beach Hotel, built in 1991 by Ghana's biggest gold mine, is Gh's most prestigious 5-star beach resort. Since SSNIT, the state pension fund & 100% owner, took over mgmt, political insiders have hijacked the beachfront leaving the hotel with just 2 acres. SSNIT is helpless.



“One of the beachfront encroachments is connected with a ruling party boss,” Bright Simons wrote.



He also said that information he is privy to indicates that a temporal facility which was put up for the Year of Return programme in 2019 has now been turned into a permanent one.

“Labadi Beach Hotel staff say the facility was meant to be a temporary event location for Year of Return. Now, it permanently blocks hotel residents' view & bellows loud, disturbing, music every weekend,” he added.



View his tweet below:





Labadi Beach Hotel, built in 1991 by Ghana's biggest gold mine, is Gh's most prestigious 5-star beach resort. Since SSNIT, the state pension fund & 100% owner, took over mgmt, political insiders have hijacked the beachfront leaving the hotel with just 2 acres. SSNIT is helpless. pic.twitter.com/Slpegjuxuc — Bright Simons (@BBSimons) November 10, 2023

BAI/NOQ

Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.