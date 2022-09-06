1
SSNIT pays contractor in excess of $36.8m -2021 A-G’s report

SSNITnew SSNIT is the Social Security and National Insurance Trust

Tue, 6 Sep 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Auditor-General has discovered contract irregularities totalling GH¢283,778,072 22.

In its 2021 report, the Auditor-General’s Department said: “These mainly relate to the payment for construction projects not undertaken” at various public boards, corporations and other statutory institutions.

“Included in the irregularities figure of GH¢283,778,072 is an amount of US$36,890,553.79 (GH¢221,568,355) paid by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to a contractor in excess of work performed on a project”, the report noted.

The Auditor-General said: “I, therefore, urged the managements to strengthen controls over contracts”.

He also said managements of government institutions must “ensure that funds are available in order to engender the speedy completion of earmarked projects and ensure that payments are made for work done”.

