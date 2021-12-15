SSNIT sets December 31 deadline for Ghana Card merger

SSNIT has entreated its members to ensure they merge their number to their Ghana Card

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has indicated that the adopting of the Ghana Card for all social security related transactions will bring convenience and comfort for all Members of the SSNIT Scheme.



In June 2021, SSNIT intensified its public awareness efforts by providing platforms to enable Members to merge their SSNIT and NIA numbers, that is, the Personal ID Numbers on their Ghana Cards, before December 31, 2021, deadline.



Speaking on Ekosiisen on Asempa FM monitored by GhanaWeb on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, the Acting Public Affairs Manager of SSNIT, Mr Charles Akwei Garshong outlined the importance of the Ghana Card, saying, Members do not have to carry two cards along with them when the Ghana Card can be used for multiple related services.



He further indicated that neither do they have to worry about memorizing the two numbers as the SSNIT Card becomes obsolete after the merger.

“The use of the Ghana Card will also enable nominated dependants of deceased Members be easily identified as it will avoid unnecessary delays, reduce fraud and impersonation in processing and paying Survivors’ Benefits”.



“Despite it being a legal requirement and a directive from the National Pensions Regulatory Authority, the use of the Ghana Card will also eliminate the cost associated with the printing of SSNIT biometric cards as the printing of the SSNIT Cards comes as a cost to the Member”, he added.



He explained that workers who fail to merge their numbers before December 31, 2021, will not be able to access social security-related services with SSNIT as employers will from 2022 be required to use only the NIA numbers of their workers to process Contribution Reports and make payments.



After the merger process by SSNIT, Members of the scheme will only use the Ghana Card for all social security services with SSNIT. In effect, Members will use one card, the Ghana Card, for multiple transactions under the Trust. Thus, from January 2022, SSNIT will only recognise the Ghana Card as the means of identification for all transactions.



Already, SSNIT has deployed systems to allow persons to merge their numbers. They include using the shortcode *711*9# or the SSNIT website www.ssnit.org.gh/member.