STATEMENT: Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu replies Ken Agyapong's wild allegations at Kumasi rally

Kennedy Agyapong and Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Majority Leader of Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has distanced himself from what he terms a "spirited attack" on his person by the Assin Central MP and Presidential aspirant of the New Patriotic Party, Kennedy Agyapong who accuses him of resorting to "tribal and religious politics".

Kennedy Agyapong alleged during a rally at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi on Friday, September 30, that the Majority Leader, who plays a lead role in the campaign to elect Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is fanning tribal sentiments within the party.



But according to a statement from the Majority Leader's office and copied to Peacefmonline, he says he has “not condoned or connived with anybody” to “hijack the party”.



The Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu stressed his character trait in the New Patriotic Party has been of "truthfulness, pragmatism and realism and these have always guided and guarded his statements, discussions and conversations".



He added that he has always comported himself, emphasizing "his discourses are well-reasoned; not philippic, in other words, not statements that bitterly attack other persons; or petulant, that is, ill-tempered or peevish; or populist".

He therefore found it unfortunate that Kennedy Agyapong would pick on him.



“On the other hand, he, together with others at the National Executive Committee and National Council, stood firmly and thwarted attempts by some of the presidential hopefuls to set aside clearly stated, unambiguous provisions of the NPP Constitution. If that amounts to “hijacking” or “intimidation” or “collapsing the party”, in the opinion of Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, then it can only be described as unfortunate”, he said.



Read the statement by the Majority Leader below:



