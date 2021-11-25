STEM conference to be held in Accra

File photo

Source: GNA

EL Empire, a skills development organisation and BeScience STEM a social enterprise, in collaboration with the Pentecost University are set to hold their second Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Social, Africa Conference in Ghana.

The conference will be the second in series in Africa after another organised in Sierra Leone in 2019 and following various summits in the UK.



This will be held at the Pentecost International Worship Centre in Accra on December 9, 2021.



A statement signed by Mr David Kyetong Guun, PR and Communication Lead, STEM Social Ghana Conference indicated that “the conference is expected to draw over 3000 participants comprising of students, organisations, guest speakers and exhibitors.



The objective of the conference is to stimulate the study and exploration of science, technology, engineering and mathematics-related fields, stressing that it would also educate participants on career opportunities available in this sector.



The core aim would be to bridge the gap between STEM education and industry to provide organisations with opportunities to fill skill gaps while creating mentorship, apprenticeship, internship and early careers opportunities for the next generation.

According to the statement, the conference's would comprise workshops, panel discussions and an exhibition in a social environment.



“The panel shall include leading scientists, organisations and prominent persons who are driving highly intensive STEM businesses and institutions such as Noguchi Memorial Institute, National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE), AIMS Ghana, Ministry of Gender, department for Science, Technology and Innovation and selected government agencies.”



EL-Empire a propelling professional services firm and BeScience STEM a multi-award-winning organisation in the UK that provides a means for young people to creatively explore STEM fields are set to aid the next generation to change misconceptions and break down barriers in their communities.



The conference is free for attendees.