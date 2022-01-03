STEM education centre to improve Ghana’s man power development – Dr. Adutwum

Adutwum adopts Bosomtwe to become human capital hub

The Minister for Education, Dr.Yaw Osei Adutwum has adopted the Bosomtwe District in the Ashanti region to become Ghana’s formal education and human capital hub within the next five years. To this end, about 100 indigenes are being sponsored holistically to pursue engineering and medicine at the various Public Universities across the country.

Also Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, STEM-based Senior High Schools and Technical Training Institutes are being built to serve as the breeder schools to produce the required students.



The Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum disclosed these when he broke the grounds for work to start on the construction of one of the STEM-based Senior High Schools at Sawua.



The Sawua Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, STEM-based Senior High School is one of the nine of its kind to be built at different communities across the country.



In the Bosomtwe District in the Ashanti region however, this will be the third after the others located at Deduako and Abrankese.



The Sawua STEM Senior High School is to be built by four different construction companies within one year as funding has been provided for in this year’s Budget and Government’s Policy.

It is being built on a 27-acre parcel of land located between Sawua and Tetrefu within the Bosomtwe District.



An Engineer at the Supervision Unit of the Ministry of Education, Edwin Owusu, took GBC News through the components of the project.



The Queen of Sawua, Nana Akosua Abrafi, thanked the government for the project. She warned residents who will be employed during the construction to desist from bad behaviours that could derail the work schedule.



The Minister for Education, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum, explained that the STEM education is the centre of the government’s educational policies towards man power development.