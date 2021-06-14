STEM high on education agenda - Ntim Fordjour

Rev John Ntim Fordjour, Deputy Minister-Designate for Education

Source: Kwame Addo Asare,Contributor

Rev John Ntim Fordjour, Deputy Minister-Designate for Education and MP for Assin South Constituency has reiterated the commitment of the government to invest in the learning of STEM, robotics, Artificial Intelligence Mechatronics, the Internet of Things etc which are critical skills required in the 4th Industrial revolution era.

Representing the Minister for Education Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Deputy Minister-Designate for Education made the remarks at a Robotics Competition on Friday, June 11, 2021.



Students from various regions comprising 25 SHS and 15 basic schools (age 5-17), were selected to participate in the First Lego League Robotic Competition organised by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with Coderina EdTech at the University of Ghana, Legon.

Rev Ntim Fordjour on behalf of the Honorable Minister for Education congratulated all 35 schools and students teams who keenly and smartly participated in the national competition.



"I was thrilled by the enthusiasm of the young teams to embrace STEM. Indeed the future is promising for Ghanaian children. We shall deepen collaboration with partners to promote STEM, robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Mechatronics, the Internet of Things and such other disciplines critical for learning in the 4th Industrial revolution era."