STMA Health Directorate decry rising abortion among adolescent

Cases of abortion have been on the rise

The Metropolitan Health Directorate of Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA), has raised the alarm about the increasing rate of abortion among adolescent girls and called for urgent efforts by stakeholders, especially parents, to stem the trend.

“Some of these girls are sexually active. They are influenced by societal challenges and find themselves in this situation. As you go to church praying, your children are also doing their own thing.



You are in your room, but, your legs are outside. Let’s be concerned about our children whether boys or girls and educate them about sex life,” Deputy Director of Nursing Services (DDNS) for STMA Health Directorate, Mrs Angela Dadzie said on Thursday.



She gave this grim picture at a stakeholders’ engagement as part of community campaigns targeting youth in STMA under the European Union Twin Cities in Sustainable Partnership project.



Teenage pregnancy cases recorded in the Western Region for 2019 were 538, representing 6.8 percent, 2020, 564 representing 7.2 percent and 2021, 522, 7.0 percent.



She continued “The trend showed that in 2017 it was 13 .4 percent, 2018, 12.4 percent, 2019, 12.3 percent, 2020, 11.9 percent and 2021, 11.8 percent.”

Mrs Dadzie revealed that in 2019 out of the 5,010 abortions recorded, 51 were adolescents between 10-14 years, one percent, 658 between 15-19 years, 13 percent whiles in 2020 out of the 4,628, abortions were 23, representing 0.1 percent were between 10-14 years. We had 677 representing 14 percent between 15-19 years.



In 2021, we recorded 5,178 pregnancies out of which abortions were 23 representing 0.4 percent between 10-14 years and those from 15-19, we had 768, representing 15.2 per cent,” she added.



She attributed adolescent teenage pregnancies to lack of information and education about sexual and reproductive health and rights, inadequate access to services tailored to young people, family, community and social pressure to marry, sexual violence child, early and forced marriages and lack of education for school drop-outs.



The DDNS said ignorance, lack of parental guidance, financial constraints, early engagement in sexual activities, and sex as an adventure were other causes.



Mrs Dadzie said “Indeed, babies born to mothers under 20 years face higher risks of low birth weight, preterm delivery, and severe neonatal conditions in some settings. Rapid repeat pregnancy is a concern for young mothers as it presents further health risks for both the mother and child.”

Other consequences, the DDNS pointed out, included blindness, deafness, bone deformities and intellectual ability, stillbirth and deformity in adolescent mother and that, socially, teenage pregnancy poses a health risk to both mother and child with an implication on cycles of poverty.



Mental conditions include low or sad mood, loss of interest in fun activities, change in appetite, sleep, and energy, feeling worthless and feeling shame or guilt, Mrs Dadzie mentioned.



Chief of Fijai, Barima Ekow Gyesa III, recalled the powers given to assemblies to check funerals which drove into the night, saying ‘if that would not work, bring the laws back to chiefs.”