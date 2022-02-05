STMA Mayor’s action undermines national security doctrines – Aning

Prof Kwesi Aning

STMA Mayor has been suspended

He was arrested by the police



He was granted a GHC100,000 bail



Prof Kwesi Aning, has stated that, the recent misconduct of the Metropolitan Chief Executive of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA), clearly undermines the doctrines of National Security.



According to The Director of the Faculty of Academic Affairs and Research at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), the behaviour of the Mayor, who is also the Chairperson of the Western Regional Security Coordinating Council (WEGSEC), is not surprising.



Prof Aning noted that the MCE’s action undermines Act 10(30) and the national security strategy document that is people-centred and community-focused.

“As the Chairperson of WEGSEC, his behaviour actually is not surprising. What is surprising is that he has forgotten that there are militaries in town,” he said.



Prof Aning added, there is a “more effective political security education for people that are given positions.”



Abdul-Mumin Issah, the STMA MCE was on Thursday arrested for allegedly driving dangerously and assaulting a police officer in the line of duty.



He was charged on three counts of assault of a public officer, offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace and disturbing the peace in a public place contrary to Sections 205, 207 and 298, respectively, of the Criminal and Other Offences Act of 1960, Act 29.



He was later arraigned before the Takoradi Circuit Court on Friday, February 4; where he pleaded not guilty to the three charges levelled against him.

But at the end of proceedings, he was granted a GH¢100,000 self-recognizance bail with three sureties. The case was further adjourned to March 17, 2022.



Meanwhile, Government through the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, has suspended the MCE from office.



In a press statement issue1d on Friday, Mr. Dan Botwe stated: “On the instructions of the President, the Metropolitan Chief Executive for Sekondi-Takoradi Assembly, Mr. Abdul Mumin Issah has been suspended from office with immediate effect pending an inquiry into his encounter with the Police on February 3, 2022.”