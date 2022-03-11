STMA taskforce arrests 10 persons over sanitation offences

The arrested persons were fined GHC 200 each

The Environmental Sanitation Taskforce of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA), yesterday arrested 10 persons for defecating in public places in the area.

Each of the offenders, who were arrested within the Tanokrom, Ngyeresia and Kokompe areas, paid a spot fine of GH¢200 and were cautioned to refrain from such practices or risk prosecution next time.



A release signed by the Assistant Public Relations Officer, STMA, Ms Hawa Adam, copied to the Ghanaian Times, confirmed the story.



The convicts are David Yeboah, Francis Eti, Evance Mensah, Daniel Ofori, Abubakar Ibrahim, David Salifu, Kwamena Inkoom, Thomas Abban, Yaw Kumasi and Mohammed Aliu.



The release explained “The arrest is in accordance with the STMA’s effort to reduce open defecation in the metropolis to ensure a clean and hygienic environment for its people.

“Section 14 of the Assembly’s bye-law on Solid and Liquid Waste Management, 2018, states that ‘No person shall defecate or urinate in any public or open place other than in an approved toilet facility.”



Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Environmental Health officer, Mr Abdul Karim Hudu, has told the Ghanaian Times that the Assembly was committed to eradicating open defecation from the metropolis.



He said, “the task force will continue to arrest and fine or prosecute any persons caught open defecating.”