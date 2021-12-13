STRANEK calls for full probe into alleged impersonation of Adwoa Safo and Dokua

Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo

STRANEK wants parliament to adopt a biometric register

The Strategic Thinkers Network (STRANEK) Africa, says it is deeply concerned about the alleged impersonation of two members of parliament on the majority side during the consideration of the 2022 budget statement and economic policy.



Aside the widespread allegation that the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo was not in the country as of November 30, 2021, and was represented by an imposter on the day, STRANEK also says that the Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, Nana Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, according to its research, was not in the country at the time and could therefore not be present for proceedings on the said day.



“It is alleged that Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya who doubles as the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo was absent due to an extension of her leave granted by the President. The Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry and Member of Parliament for Akuapem North Constituency, Nana Dokua Asiamah Adjei, according to our research, gave birth on Saturday, 4th December, 2021 in the United States of America. Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo has come out to debunk the fact that she was absent from Parliament on the approval of the 2022 budget which the Minority side of Parliament claims to be investigating the alleged impersonation of Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo,” the policy think tank said in a press statement.

According to the group, while it acknowledges Sarah Adwoa Safo’s attempt to debunk the allegations, it is yet to take notice of any such action on the part of the member of parliament for Akuapem North.



STRANEK said it has found it concerning the accusation against the two MPs because the allegation of impersonation is subversive and undermining to Ghana’s democracy as well as the integrity of parliament.



“What is more worrying is that Parliament as an institution has failed to make a public statement on these developments.



“We contend that it is in the best interest of Parliament to fully investigate these allegations and publish the findings of the investigations for the general public and also bring those who may be culpable to book,” the statement signed by the Executive Director of STRANEK, Nii Tettey Tetteh said.



While stressing the need for parliament to adopt a biometric register, STRANEK said it is imperative that a full-scale investigation be conducted into the allegations, and that the perpetrators and accomplices be punished if established that the two lawmakers were impersonated to help government approve the 2022 budget.

“We therefore call for a full-scale investigation to determine whether Hon. Nana Dokua Asiamah Adjei was indeed in Parliament including Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo and punishment ought to be meted out to perpetrators and accomplices if the investigation vindicates the allegations.



“This also justifies the need to have a biometric register for Members of Parliament because it will go a long way to mitigate the lingering issues of impersonation or feigning presence in the House.”



