SUVs, Saloon cars, Briefcases: List of things banned by the AFRC under JJ Rawlings in 1979

Jerry John Rawlings handed over power to Dr. Halla Limann in September 1979

One of the first military regimes in Ghana, led by the late former President of Ghana, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, became the country’s shortest revolutionary regime but whereas it appears that was a time in the country that drew it backwards, it has emerged that it wasn’t quite so.

A new document showing some of the decrees put in place by the military ruler before he handed over power to Dr. Hilla Limann in September 1979 shows that the leader instituted certain things aimed at reducing the cost of spending undertaken by governments.



These included the banning of some things, including the insistence that some specific things, for instance, vehicles be bought to be used in the country.



The list was shared on Twitter by the Vice President of Imani Africa, Bright Simmons, and GhanaWeb reproduces the transcribed version below for your reading:



Brief Case Businessmen



Businessmen and women with no fixed addresses, offices and staff, except with briefcases, hand-bags and postal boxes are to cease operations immediately.



A statement issued in Accra by the erstwhile AFRC said anyone caught contravening the order would be dealt with drastically.



It said such businessmen and women form the bulk of the unwanted middlemen who block the distribution channel in the country.



They also parade the business and commercial houses with false credentials and by so doing prevent goods and services from passing through genuine hands.

IMPORTED CARS STANDARDIZED



With effect from September 18, 1979, only a limited variety of vehicles would be allowed to be imported into Ghana.



A statement issued by the erstwhile Armed Forces Revolutionary Council shortly before



it left office, listed the following as the standard1zed vehicles to be operated in Ghana:



(1) Peugeot 305 and 504



(2) Datsun 120Y, 140J, 160J &1500 Pick-up

(3) Volkswagen Golf (1300 ec)



(4) Renault 4TL; STL



(5) Mazda 323, 292



(6) Fiat 124, 127, 232



For passenger vehicles and haulage trucks, the following types are approved:-



Buses up to 33-Scater



Marco Polo



Buses above 33-Seater

The approved types are Leyland, Willowbrook, Neoplan and Tata.



For Trucks up to 7 tons, the approved types are Bedford, Austin and Morris.



Those over 7 tons are; - Leyland and Mercedes Benz.



Cross-country vehicles:



Landover and Nissan Patrol.



Special Purpose Vehicles



Setra Bus and Saurer haulage.



Mercedes Benz and Mack trucks are approved for use inter se by the State Housing Corporation and the Cocoa Council.

The AFRC warned that all vehicles, trucks and buses not specifically mentioned would be confiscated to the state unless it could be proved that they were shipped on or before September 18, 1979.



All existing vehicles being operated in Ghana would have spare parts backing for the next ten years after which they would be phased out.



