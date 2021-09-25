SWIDA-GH Executive Director honoured at 2021 Humanitarian Awards

Hajia Alima Sagito-Saeed, the Executive Director of Savanna Women Integrated Development Agency

Source: GNA

Hajia Alima Sagito-Saeed, the Executive Director of Savanna Women Integrated Development Agency (SWIDA-GH), has been recognized by the Humanitarian Awards Global (HAG) for her immense contribution to the empowerment and development of women and girls in the country, especially Northern Ghana.

Humanitarian Awards Global recognizes and awards extraordinary individuals and groups who are positively impacting the lives of people, nature, and society in Ghana.



This year’s ceremony, held in Accra, was dubbed; “celebrating change makers”.



Hajia Sagito-Saeed received a ‘Decade of Achievement’ award alongside other distinguished personalities including Nana Hemaa Adjoa Awindor of ‘Greetings from Abroad’, Dr. Reverend Mrs. Gifty Lamptey, Founding Partner, Sidalco Group of Companies, and Dr. Emmanuel Bidzakin among others.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, in Tamale, Hajia Sagito-Saeed said she was happy to be recognized for her efforts to support vulnerable women and girls to realize their potentials through various interventions and projects, including, “Women Empowerment for Leadership and Action for Development (Women-LEAD).”

“I want to commend the award scheme for duly recognizing the positive strives we have made in ensuring the welfare of young women in Northern Ghana, even amid challenges,” she said.



She added that “This award I have received will further motivate me to use quality leadership to impact society, through initiatives aimed at empowering women farmers and young girls to reach their full potential and to contribute to the development of their communities.”



The HAG seeks to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of the nation’s most influential and accomplished businesses doing humanitarian works and leaders from a wide range of industries who are committed to improving lives and preserving the environment through their work and businesses.