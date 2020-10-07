SYDA threatens Court action over delayed completion of m4aternity block

The youth group is asking for the completion of the blcok before the end of the year

The Sunyani Youth Development Association (SYDA) has threatened to go to Court, if a maternity block under construction at the Sunyani Municipal Hospital (SMH) is not completed for use by the end of this year.

The Association expressed worry that duty-bearers in Sunyani, the Bono Regional capital had left all developmental projects needed to be completed for some years now unattended to.



Mr Atta Akoto Senior, the President of the Association told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview in Sunyani, saying "we the members of the SYDA will no longer tolerate that, so we are going to take court action if the maternity block, which is supposed to be in use long ago is still not completed".



Mr Akoto said the maternity block project started in 2016 has remained uncompleted to date and cited other projects such as the regional library which commenced 18 years ago and the Penkwase traffic light-New Dormaa road since 2012 amongst many physical infrastructure projects that have been left uncompleted.

He appealed to the Sunyani Municipal Assembly to facilitate for the speedy completion of the SMH maternity block for the benefit of not only pregnant women, but to contribute in boosting the general operations of the hospital.



When the GNA contacted Dr. Robert Arkoh, the Medical Superintendent at the SMH, he said the building, a 40-bed capacity maternity block was about 80 per cent complete.



Dr. Arkoh said though the Municipal Assembly project, lack of funds had caused the delay in completion, but the Ministry of Health had intervened for its completion by the end of the year.