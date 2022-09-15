Sachet water hits 50 pesewas, new price takes effect Sept. 19

Sachet water is popular among Ghanaians

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the National Association of Sachet and Packaged water Producers (NASPAWAP) after consultation with stakeholders have reviewed prices of packaged water, effective Monday September 19, 2022.

It has, therefore, recommended that iced bottled water, 500ml be retailed at GH¢2, and iced bottled water, 750ml or medium size, be retailed at GH¢3.



The NASPAWAP also recommended that iced sachet water is sold at 50 Pesewas while a bag of sachet water, 500ml by 30, is sold at GH¢7 from the retail trucks.



The NEC stated that Mini shops will now retail a bag of sachet at GH¢9.



Read Also: GTBank Di Asa Season 6: Ohenewaa and Dora win Techiman audition



In a statement, the Sachet and Packaged Water Producers Association said the reviews serve as a guide to all regional associations and to ensure uniformity across the country.

It also cautioned that there might be slight variations across the regions due to haulage to remote and distant areas.



“It is recommended that ice bottled water 500ml be retailed at GH¢2, and iced bottled water, 750ml or medium size, be retailed at GH¢3. Iced sachet water is recommended at 50 Pesewas. A bag of sachet water, 500ml by 30, will now sell at GH¢7 from the retail trucks. Mini shops will now retail a bag of sachet at GH¢9 per bag. These reviews take effect from Monday September 19, 2022,” it stated.



The Sachet and Packaged water Producers Association explained that the price reviews have been necessitated by rising cost of inputs such as fuel and packaging materials which are mainly imported as well as the increment in electricity and water tariff which took effect from September 1, 2022.



“At our previous review in March 2022, the dollar was in the region of GH¢8.5. Currently it is inching up to GH¢10. Fuel prices have significantly gone up since our last review. It was 9 and now it is GH¢14.5, which is 61 % change since. March 23, 2022. The suggested adjustment is to help producers cover their production costs. We appreciate the difficulties our consumers have to go through to endure these hardships. We appeal to all to bear with us,” the NEC stated.