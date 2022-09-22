0
Sachet water producers in Volta Region settle on GHC6.00 per bag

Volta Regional Chapter Of Sachet Water Producers Members of the Volta Regional Chapter of Sachet Water Producers

Thu, 22 Sep 2022 Source: Albert-Gooddays Kuzor

Volta Regional chapter of Sachet water producers on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, agreed to sell a bag of sachet water at GHC6.00.

National Association of the water producers earlier agreed on GHC 7.00 per bag of sachet water but members in the Volta region decided to commence with a price of GHC6.00 and will later increase it.

According to the Chairman of a council set up by the water producers in the region, Christian Horkey, producers in the region have agreed on the GHC6.00 due to the current economic crisis in the region and Ghana at large.

He explained that the association wants to reduce the cost of living among consumers hence the idea to make the 1 cedi reduction.

He said, sachet water producers have agreed on the GHC6 but it is not compulsory, adding that producers that will sell the water below the agreed amount will not be tolerated.

Mr. Horkey then further mentioned that the association cannot regulate retailers but it is advisable they retail it at 50 pesewas and urged both producers and retailers to adjust themselves to the agreed prices.

Speaking on water production, he noted that, all members of the association work under the regulations of the Food and Drug Authority (FDA), however, producers that are not properly regulated or doing illegal production must desist and do the right thing, to give the populace healthy water for consumption.

More than two hundred sachet water producers in the region are in the association. They noted that they are working hand in hand with relevant stakeholders to ensure quality water production and are welcoming new producers into the association to foster stronger collaboration.

Source: Albert-Gooddays Kuzor
