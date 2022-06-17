Sack Adwoa Safo as minister and MP immediately! - President Akufo-Addo told

Governance Lecturer at the Central University, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack his Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection absentee, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

Lawyer Sarah Adwoa Safo, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, has been staying in the United States of America for about a year and it appears she has no plans of returning anytime soon.



She has failed to execute her parliamentary and ministerial duties on grounds that she is looking after her child who is saddled with some health difficulties.



The Privileges Committee of Parliament has therefore publicly summoned lawyer Adwoa Safo to appear before the Committee on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.



According to a press release issued by the Parliamentary Service and signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Kate Addo, the Dome-Kwabenya MP cum Minister has failed to honour all invitations to appear before the Committee after the Speaker’s directive.



“The summons from part of the Committee’s work, referred to by the Speaker, Rt. Hon Alban Bagbin, pursuant to Article 97(1)(C) of the Constitution and Orders 15 and 16(1) of the Standing Orders of Parliament, for consideration and report to the House, on the absence of the Member from Parliament for more than fifteen sittings, without permission in writing of the Speaker during the First Meeting of the Second Session of the Eight Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.



“The Committee has employed all available means, both official and unofficial to serve the Member with an invitation letter, including sending the invitation letter to her office and pigeonhole in Parliament, the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, where she superintended as the Sector Minister, her official email addresses, known social media handles and through her Personal Assistant,” the statement read.

Contributing to Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" Thursday morning, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah questioned the logic in having Adwoa Safo's still at post despite her absence.



He asked why the President hasn't taken any action against her.



"Is Adwoa the only person who can be a Minister?", he queried.



To him, it's about time the President cracked the whip on her for shirking her responsibilities to the State and the constituents.



"I don't think this is right. The President should strip her of her position as Minister...Her seat at Parliament should also be taken from her so that the people in Dome can be properly represented...So, for the past 1 year she has been absent, she receives salary. Is it normal? Is it fair?", Dr. Otchere-Ankrah snapped.



