Sack Alan, Afriyie Akoto, and others eyeing NPP flagbearership – NDC tells Akufo-Addo

The National Democratic Congress, NDC, has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to relieve some of his ministers of their positions following their reported interest in the New Patriotic Party, NPP, flagbearership race.

In an interview on Accra – based Joy FM on August 8, the Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, mentioned the names of Trade and Industries Minister Alan Kyerematen and Agric Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto as candidates meriting a sacking from the government.



According to him, these appointees of government together with some others have abandoned their position and rather focused on activities that will position them in good stead to win the NPP flagbearership race.



Sammy Gyamfi wants these persons replaced with competent hands who will not have any such ambitions thus giving them the full concentration on government business.



“You have ministers of state who today are busy campaigning to be elected as successors of President Akufo-Addo. They don’t care about the roles they have been given. Here, I’m talking about the Minister for Agric Akoto Afriyie, the Minister for Trade, Alan Kyerematen and many of them who have their eyes set on the position of NPP flagbearer relative to the 2024 upcoming elections.



“These people have no business occupying the roles they are occupying now (with) few months to the NPP’s internal elections. It is about time the president made them go and focus on their own internal political campaigns and involve people who will be focused and addressing the problems confronting the people of this country,” he said.

Akufo-Addo rejects calls for reshuffle



President Akufo-Addo while speaking on North Star FM in Tamale on August 8 stated that he is the final authority on whether or not a minister should be sacked during a reshuffle.



He stressed, however, that the performance of the current crop of ministers is outstanding and they will continue to help him as he steers the country out of the recent economic downturn.



He said calls for reshuffle were from the opposition NDC who wanted to destabilize his government.



“The calls come for all kinds of reasons; NDC wanting to destabilize the government is one. There are people who are also looking for jobs,” he said

DS/SARA