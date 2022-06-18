Sack Director of Urban Roads in Ashanti Region – Kennedy Agyapong charges

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central

Students injured after police shot to disperse crowd

Two police officers interdicted following shooting incident at Islamic School



Kennedy Agyapong calls for the dismissal of A/R Director of the Department of Urban Roads



The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, wants the Ashanti Regional Director of the Department of Urban Roads sacked following the shooting incident at the Islamic Senior High School in Kumasi.



Over 30 students were on June 13, 2022, injured after police allegedly opened tear gas on them. The students, according to reports, were demonstrating over frequent road accidents in front of the school.



They were said to have blocked the road in the process, a development which informed the decision of authorities to invite the police, reports say.

Kennedy Agyapong who is Chairman of the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament, having been briefed about the issue was convinced that the Ashanti Regional Director of the Department of Urban Roads faulted. The lawmaker contended that the director turned a deaf ear to the concerns raised by the headmaster of the school as regards the nature of the roads and hence, should be fired.



He told the media that speed ramps should have been provided on the main Abrepo-Barekese road after the school officially registered its concerns. He mentioned that there are pieces of evidence to show that the school has since 2010 been notifying authorities about the road in question.



“We have evidence that the school has written to the Ashanti Regional Urban Roads Director since 2010, the last one was September 2021 and nothing has been done. People are dying, people get injured, and damage to their cars and all the letters paid no heed. I think somebody should be fired from there,” Mr. Agyapong told TV3.



“If I am a Minister today, I will fire the urban roads director. If they had paid attention to what the headmaster said in the letters he has written so far, this wouldn’t have happened, students getting injured, police getting injured,” the legislator added.





Meanwhile, the Deputy Regional Commander in the Ashanti Region, DCOP Kwesi Akomea Apraku has been removed while two others have been interdicted, the police service announced after the Inspector General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampre’s visit to the scene.



“It was further established that even though nobody was hit by a bullet the Police handling of the incident was poor and fell short of our standard operating procedure on crowd control,” a statement from the police read.



“As a result, DCOP Kwesi Akomeah-Apraku who was acting as the Regional Commander has been removed from his position and has been interdicted. Two other officers, ACP Mr George Ankomah, the Regional Operations Officer and ACP Mr Alex Cudjoe Acquah, the Suame Divisional Police Commander have also been interdicted to make way for a thorough investigations into the matter.”



