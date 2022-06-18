Sack Director of Urban Roads in Ashanti Region – Kennedy Agyapong fumes

Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has called for the head of the urban roads director of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly.



According to him, the director of the urban road in KMA failed to heed to the Islamic SHS demand for speed ramps to be constructed to prevent road carnages.



He said dating as far back as 2010, the school had been writing to the director of the urban road making the plea however it went unattended to.

In his view, the clash between students of Islamic SHS and the police on Monday, June 13 would not have occurred should he have complied.



“We have evidence...the school has written to the Ashanti Regional Urban Roads director since 2010, the last one was September 2021, nothing has been done, people are dying, people get injured, damage to their cars.



“And all the letters get no results. I think somebody should be fired from there, honestly. If I were the minister, I will fire the director of the urban road,” he said.



Some students of Islamic Senior High School at Abrepo, took to the streets on Monday, June 13 and blocked the road to allegedly protest against frequent accidents in front of their school.



Over 25 students were injured after the police fired tear gas to disperse the protestors.

They have since been discharged while academic activities have resumed.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has interdicted its Deputy Ashanti Regional Commander, DCOP Kwasi Akomeah Apraku and two other officers over their poor handling of the situation pending further investigation.



“It was further established that even though nobody was hit by a bullet, the Police handling of the incident was poor and fell short of our standard operating procedure on crowd control.



“As a result, the Deputy Regional Police Commander, DCOP/Mr Kwasi Akomeah Apraku, who was acting as the Regional Commander has been removed from his position and has been interdicted. Two other officers, ACP/Mr George Ankomah, the Regional Operations Officer, and ACP/Mr Alex Cudjoe Acquah, the Suame Divisional Police Commander, have also been interdicted to make way for a thorough investigation into the incident,” a statement from the police read.