Sack Ofori-Atta and stop borrowing – Mahama to Akufo-Addo

Former president John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has advised his successor, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to fire Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, over the economic meltdown in the country.

Delivering an address on the state of the Ghanaian economy at the inaugural launch of Think Progress Ghana, Mr. Mahama painted a gloomy picture of the economy.



He said the public debt has exceeded GHS400 billion, if debts on the books of some SPVs and statutory funds, which this government seeks to exclude, are factored in.



This, Mr. Mahama noted translates into a debt to GDP ratio of over 80%, well beyond the red line of 70% at which lower-middle-income countries are declared as debt distressed.



He said multiple international financial institutions continue to rank Ghana among countries that are likely to end up like Sri Lanka and default on their debt repayment.



“We still have the worst credit ratings in the over 20-year rating history of this country while we remain firmly shut out of the international capital market,” he bemoaned.

Offering solutions to Ghana’s economic challenges, Mr. Mahama said President Akufo-Addo must make the big and very important call and begin the process to restructure the country’s debt before Ghana becomes like Sri Lanka, which has sunk into unimaginable economic and social crises.



He further suggested that the unbridled and unsustainable borrowing must stop.



“We can no longer afford to dither and fiddle while our economy heads for the precipice. The consequence of that will be too grave to comprehend,” he added.



“Meanwhile it will serve the President well to use some instruments from the Presidential tool kit in times of crisis such as this. Fire your finance minister, conduct a major shake-up of Government to remove the many dead woods that have turned ministries into their fiefdoms, and finally huddle with the best brains this country must formulate a comprehensive recovery plan for our economy,” the former President counselled.