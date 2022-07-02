Sack Ofori-Atta before IMF talks – Adongo to Akufo-Addo

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

The Bolgatanga Central Member of Parliament, Isaac Adongo has advised President Akufo-Addo to sack Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta before Ghana begins talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to him, sacking the minister will send the right signals to the investor community that Ghana is willing to chart a new path.



President Akufo-Addo has directed the Finance Minister who a few months ago declared IMF a no-go area to engage the fund for assistance.



However, speaking to the media, Isaac Adongo said the government should have gone to the Bretton Woods Institution for help long before now.

The Deputy Ranking Member on the Finance Committee warned that many programs of government deemed useless by the IMF such as 1 village 1 dam, the development authorities among others will be scrapped by the fund.



“This should have been the most sensible decision they should have taken a year ago. But the ego of these people made it almost impossible for them to take the right decision.



“Ken Ofori-Atta should be fired immediately with that communique in order to give assurance and comfort to the negotiating parties that Ghana is serious at having a program,” the MP stated.