Sack finance minister and disband the economic management team - Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the NDC, Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Asiedu Nketia, has once again reported Ghana's state of affairs to the Socialist International (SI) over what he describes as poor and incompetent leadership which is gradually bringing the country's economy to its knees.

The SI is a worldwide organization of progressive political parties which seek to establish democratic socialism, and the NDC is a leading member of the African continent.



Mr. Asiedu Nketia who is also the Vice President of SI believes if the country really wants to gain financial and economic freedom, then the current administration must make way for technocrats who truly understand the economy to handle the state of affairs.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' program, he explained that as the vice president of the forum he is expected to explain to member countries the happenings in his country and there is no way he will paint a bright picture when the opposite is what is on the grounds.



"The country, under the bad leadership of the NPP led by Nana Akufo-Addo government, has benefitted immensely from world donor institutions during the COVID-19 pandemic, but there is nothing significant to show for all the numerous donations they have received financially.

"They have even gone to the IMF to seek financial support and things won't be better if the world does not hear the plight of the country and offer assistance in whatever form they can," he said.



The NDC General Secretary further held that the economy will continue to nose dive and Ghanaians wallow in more hardships simply because of the bad leadership of the current NPP government.



"Ghanaians are reeling in hardships under this government and those in authority seem clueless about what they can do to help remedy the situation.



"I have said it and I will say it again the President should sack the Finance Minister and disband the Economic Management Team and make way for technocrats who understand the economy to handle the affairs of the country if we want to gain financial and economic freedom," he added.