Sack incompetent Ashanti Regional Minister - Akufo-Addo told

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah

President Akuffo Addo has been advised to sack the Ashanti regional minister, Mr. Simon Osei-Mensah for his incompetence.

This is the appeal of some developers within the region.



According to them, the Ashanti regional minister has consistently been a hindrance to many development projects within the region, and there was a need to fire him with immediate effect since he was not bringing anything beneficial to the region.



Mr. Kwame Panin, a project supervisor, speaking on behalf of the group described most of the minister's actions as childish and unfit for leadership post.



Mr. Panin who is currently supervising an ongoing project at the Nhyiaeso Ridge area in Kumasi told newsmen that the Ashanti regional minister has been using all dubious means and abusive power to prevent individual developers out of jealousy and wickedness.



"Virtually, the Ashanti regional minister hasn't done anything good for this region. Meanwhile, he doesn't want any developer to help the progress of the region. As a good leader, you must encourage your own people who do good to help solve unemployment and hardship, to reduce the burden on the government".

The complaints come following an alleged directive by the Ashanti regional minister to block ongoing road construction at the aforementioned area by one developer whose name has only been given as Bishop.



A visit to the area by pressmen saw an ongoing road construction project which had been blocked with heavy objects.



According to sources, the road project was meant to ease access to an ongoing hotel project by the developer and was also going to benefit many other users who ply the stretch.



Kwame Panin who was furious at the Ashanti Regional minister's act, disclosed that, Mr. Osei-Mensah from day one of the ongoing project, used several means to stop them.



He continued that after his failure agenda, the minister has now resorted to using diabolical means to stop the ongoing road project.

According to him, the project, if put to stop was going to affect over 200 employees including some members from the Bosomtwe area where the regional minister hails from.



"I don't know why the Regional minister usually act and speak in quick and childish temperament. I urge him to put a stop to his quick and unprofessional temperament.



"It doesn't befit him as a regional minister, that's not the work of a leader. He should be mindful that he's not the only man with a temperament in the region here. As a leader, all you need to do is to fight for the well-being of your people, and not to pull them down". He said.



He also advised Mr. Osei Mensah to rather seek for development and stop attacking innocent developers who only dream to reduce burden on the government.



"As a regional minister and a leader, is that what you're supposed to do? Excuse me to say, this minister has a meager brain and behaves childishly. Akuffo Addo must sack him," he roared.

Meanwhile, the Ashanti regional minister had been heard defending his act on a radio station saying he was only protecting an ongoing project that was meant for the Ghana National Fire Service where he indicated that people were encroaching the place.



Mr. Panin reacting to the minister's claim on a radio station said it was a lie, but the minister only acted out of hatred and jealousy, a stance he describes as unprofessional.



"I heard the minister speaking on a radio station on top of his voice and in anger as though he had an issue with the Bishop. On the radio, he warned Bishop to leave the land or else he'll be held responsible should there be any death. This is not your issue. Such issues are meant for the lands commission. Why don't you sit back as a leader?



He finally insisted the minister must be sacked since he was not in the office to bring or support any development.