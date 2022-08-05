3
Sack incompetent appointees – Dr. Kofi Amoah mounts pressure on Akufo-Addo

Fri, 5 Aug 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Businessman Dr Kofi Amoah has underscored the need for the President to do away with a number of incompetent hands in his government.

He insists that these incompetent hands are the ones dragging his government in the mud and stifling any progress made.

His comment comes on the back of a press conference by some section of Youth from the Ashanti Region who are worried their region has been left out of development in the country.

To him, there is a need for the arrogance and deceit of the political class to give way to a common sense approach for nation-building.

Dr Kofi Amoah believes that elections do not confer the “Yentie Obia” syndrome on people who are elected to represent the people.

“Let the arrogance n deceit of the political class give way to common sense approach for nation building Listen to genuine, hunger-laden, hopeless-future and deep-in-the-bowls anger of citizens and make changes Sack INCOMPETENTS Elections do not confer “Yentie Obiaa” posturing”.

