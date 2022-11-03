Sack our DCE – Awutu Senya West NDC to Akufo-Addo

NDC flag

The Awutu Senya West Wing of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) wants the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, Joseph Aidoo, removed from office.

The Awutu Senya NDC wants President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack the DCE as it claims his inability to fulfill the District Performance Assessment Tool (DPAT VI) has denied the people of the Awutu Senya West District, of significant resources to enable development in the various communities in the area.



According to the Awutu Senya NDC, the DCE, must pay for depriving the various communities of their development.



At a press conference held at Awutu Beraku, Thursday, 3 November 2022, Communication Officer for the Awutu Senya NDC, Cassius Otto Larbie, noted: "The release from the office of the head of the Local Government Service dated 11/10/2022 indicates that Hon. Joseph Aidoo; the District Chief Executive (DCE) who was imposed on the people of Awutu Senya West district by the president, through Mr Eugene Arhin; director of communication at the presidency, was unable to fulfill minimum conditions and performance indicators (KPIs) to qualify for more resources to develop Awutu Senya West District, a clear picture of super incompetence and ineptitude."



It further noted: "The statement issued by the office of the head of Local Government service, says, Hon. Joseph Aidoo has become a source of impediment to the growth and development of the district, due to his inability to fulfill the requirement under the district performance assessment tool (DPAT VI) and this has worsened the living standards of the people of the area."



The Awutu West Senya NDC indicated that the DCE "has failed woefully to alleviate poverty, which is one of the cardinal motives of sustainable development goals (SDG 1)."

It emphasised thar per the statement, "the resources provided to the district, for developmental projects, have been misappropriated, which is a clear indication of incompetence, abysmal performance, poor leadership skills and a crisis of credibility.



"In this regard Hon Joseph Aidoo should not be accorded as a good leader and must be held accountable for the lack of development in Awutu Senya West district, and he must be sacked with immediate effect."



It indicated:" The DCE, who was appointed as a representative of the president, and a development agent for Awutu Senya West, is always seen working for an NGO, named “Eugene Arhin Foundation.



The background of the NGO needs no introduction. He has therefore become an impediment to the growth of the citizenry."



It added: "We are highly disappointed in this denial and the DCE must be sacked."