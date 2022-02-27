Sack them – Kofi Jumah joins Kennedy Agyapong’s crusade against current NPP executives

Kennedy Agyapong calls for removal of NPP national leadership

Leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Maxwell Kofi Jumah has backed calls by the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, for the removal of current executives of the ruling party.



Kennedy Ohene Agyapong this week went on a tirade during various media interviews in which he threatened to leave the NPP if its current national executives are not removed from office.



Accusing the national leadership of his party of being incompetent, Kennedy Agyapong vowed to ensure that a new crop of leaders is elected in the NPP’s upcoming internal elections.

Speaking on the Wednesday, February 23, 2022, edition of Okay FM’s morning show, Maxwell Kofi Jumah bemoaned what he said is a growing level of antagonism within the party perpetrated by some people, including those in leadership positions.



On why the culture of antagonism is gaining root in the NPP, Kofi Jumah blamed the leadership of the party and further reiterated Kennedy Agyapong’s calls for their removal from office.



“It has to do with our party’s leadership talk national chairman, general secretary, council of elders amongst others. They have turned a blind eye to what is happening. If you see someone doing something wrong you are supposed to correct them, all of this will end if they act,” he said



On the call for the removal of the party’s leadership, Kofi Jumah said “I agree with Kennedy, they should be sacked. They are disgracing us, if not they should act so we know that we have leaders.”



The search for a successor of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as flagbearer of the ruling NPP is growing contentious by the day.

With several bigwigs within the ruling party tipped to contest the position, there have been various reports of antagonism within the party either aimed at thwarting an interest or pushing the agenda of a potential candidate.



The practice is also rife at the various constituencies ahead of the party's parliamentary primaries.



Some critics have however pointed out that the internal wrangling in the NPP can potentially derail the party’s dream of holding onto power beyond 2024.



