Sacked Ghana Airport Managing Director is a hero– Manasseh

Journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has said Mr. Yaw Kwakwa, the Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited who was unceremoniously sacked by President Nana Akufo-Addo is a hero who was ensuring McDan Aviation complied with the law.

The appointment of Mr. Kwakwa was terminated in a letter dated February 4, 2022, to the Company’s Board Chair, which was apparently leaked to the Press before it got to him.



Mr. Kwakwa had been in a tussle with private Businessman McDaniel McKorley over the lack of regulatory licenses and safety orders in the construction and operation of his Private Jet terminal. Other state agencies had zoomed in and created controversy following the closure after its launch.



The sack letter of Yaw Kwakwa was signed by the Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah.



The Transport Minister said, “per a letter No OSP127/22/104 dated on January 31, 2022,” the President has directed the sacking of Mr Kwakwa.

Kwaku Ofori Asiamah added, “in this regard, kindly take the necessary steps to give effect to the directive. I count on your cooperation.” No reason was stated.



Reacting to this development, the journalist said Mr. Kwakwa is a hero



“Akufo-Addo sacks the GACL MD who has been keen to ensure that McDan complies with the laws. Mr. Kwakwa, you are a hero,” he wrote.



