Sacking Ofori-Atta not enough, investigate him – Dr. Kofi Amoah

Renowned economist and businessman, Dr. Kofi Amoah, has suggested that the call for the sack of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta by the minority and majority caucuses of Parliament is not enough.

According to him, the finance minister should not be only sacked but must also be investigated for the crimes he is alleged to have perpetuated.



He said that Ofori-Atta should be investigated on the conflict of interest allegations against him for the intermediary role his bank, Data Bank, played in funds the government borrows.



In a tweet shared on October 25, 2022, Dr Amoah added that Parliament must also probe the usage of funds the country got through the various loan agreements and other grants under the leadership of Ofori-Atta.



“SACKING of the Finance Minister should not end there, investigate the ff: 1. Conflicts of interest in the fleecing of the public purse. 2. Full ACCOUNTABILITY of the billions of Eurobond and other Borrowings, COVID funds etc,” parts of the tweet read.



The Minority and Majority Members of Parliament seem to be on the same page following the call to remove the finance minister from office.

While the Minority in Parliament has filed a motion to have Ken Ofori-Atta sacked, the Majority also threatened to boycott the 2023 budget presentation if the finance minister is not relieved of his post.



The MPs explained that their position follows several concerns over the poor management of the economy, which has forced the government to seek IMF assistance.



