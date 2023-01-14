2
Sacking me without reasons doesn’t make sense – Hopson Adorye

Sat, 14 Jan 2023

Former Security coordinator at Kotoka International Airport (KIA) VVIP security, Hopeson Adorye, has described his sack from post as “senseless”.

In an interview with Sammy Kay, the one-time parliamentary aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Kpone Katamanso indicated that he was sacked without any reason.

According to him, some people within the NPP setup are vindictive and just because of his affiliation and open support for Alan Kyeremanten, he was sacked.

He indicated that the one who wrote his sack letter was not in the position to do that but he just allowed it to pass.

He added that his joy would be Alan Kyerematen assuming the highest office as President of Ghana after President Akufo-Addo.

